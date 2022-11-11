Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Sells 8 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 184.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 10.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 114.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $11,597,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded down $64.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,403.60. 13,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,681. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,560.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,269.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,164.31.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $35.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

