Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Mizuho

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.53.

Corteva Stock Up 0.5 %

CTVA stock opened at $67.21 on Monday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

