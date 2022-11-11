Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

