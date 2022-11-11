Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, RTT News reports. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Coty updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.32-$0.33 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.32-0.33 EPS.

Coty Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coty by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth about $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coty Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

