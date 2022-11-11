Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. Coty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.32-$0.33 EPS.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of COTY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.76. 11,954,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,344,041. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Coty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.