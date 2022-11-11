Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coty also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.32-0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Coty stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,122,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344,041. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Coty’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

