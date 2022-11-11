Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the October 15th total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 295 ($3.40) to GBX 264 ($3.04) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Countryside Partnerships stock remained flat at $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. Countryside Partnerships has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

