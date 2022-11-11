CRA International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CRA International in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $6.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.80. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

CRA International Trading Up 2.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $119.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.56. The company has a market cap of $854.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. CRA International has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $120.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRA International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 289,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

About CRA International

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

