Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 285.3% from the October 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

Shares of CRARY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,375. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRARY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.00) to €10.60 ($10.60) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.00) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

