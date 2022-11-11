Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of CRLBF opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $905.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $218.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

