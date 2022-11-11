Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 2.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,048.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

