Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target Cut to C$4.75

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.67 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 235.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 313,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 273,766 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,017.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 235,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

