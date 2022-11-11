Cronos Price Reaches $0.0849 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $70.74 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0849 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00082677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00068401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023542 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

