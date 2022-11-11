CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 2.2% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike Stock Up 5.4 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of CRWD traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.08. The company had a trading volume of 189,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $289.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.80 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.