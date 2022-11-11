CSFB Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$56.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

TSE CPX opened at C$44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.60. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$36.65 and a 52 week high of C$51.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$44.10 per share, with a total value of C$145,523.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,440.55. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$145,523.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$198,440.55. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.59, for a total transaction of C$1,062,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,735,109.82. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,374,231 in the last quarter.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

