CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $118.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $144.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $243,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,026.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $243,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,026.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,696 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $11,075,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46,630 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Featured Stories

