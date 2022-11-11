CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,324,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,225,190. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CSX by 124.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 645,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 357,299 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 905,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,399,000 after buying an additional 32,844 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 15.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 77,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

