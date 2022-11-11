Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Shares Up 12.4%

Shares of Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) shot up 12.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 30,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSITF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Currys from GBX 87 ($1.00) to GBX 70 ($0.81) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Currys in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Currys Stock Up 12.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

About Currys

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

