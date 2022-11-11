CV SHOTS Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.51 Million (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $29.51 million and approximately $218.06 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.01059144 USD and is up 14.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $274.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

