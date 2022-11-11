CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
CVR Partners Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $117.55 on Wednesday. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $179.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.24 and a 200 day moving average of $120.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
