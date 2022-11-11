CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $117.55 on Wednesday. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $179.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.24 and a 200 day moving average of $120.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

About CVR Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.