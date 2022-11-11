Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CYXT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,561 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 320,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000.

NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

