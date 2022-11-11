DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fluor in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fluor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLR. Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fluor from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. Fluor has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,872,000 after buying an additional 1,883,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 593.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,401,000 after buying an additional 1,490,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,868,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

