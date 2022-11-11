DA Davidson Upgrades Fluor (NYSE:FLR) to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $40.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. Fluor has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fluor by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

