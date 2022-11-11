Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.52

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €18.52 ($18.52) and traded as high as €19.70 ($19.70). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €19.67 ($19.67), with a volume of 4,353,129 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($29.50) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.53.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

