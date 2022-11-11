dForce USD (USX) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005869 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $201.74 million and $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98777529 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

