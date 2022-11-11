DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Given New €153.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €170.00 ($170.00) to €153.00 ($153.00) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DiaSorin from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €135.00 ($135.00) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DiaSorin from €143.00 ($143.00) to €141.00 ($141.00) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DiaSorin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

DSRLF stock opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $220.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.36.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

