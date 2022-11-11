DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) has been given a €13.00 ($13.00) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.39% from the company’s previous close.

DIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($7.50) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($24.00) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC Asset Stock Up 2.3 %

DIC stock opened at €7.72 ($7.72) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.95. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($6.51) and a fifty-two week high of €16.19 ($16.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $641.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.