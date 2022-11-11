Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.73. 82,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,708. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

