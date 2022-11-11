Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.66. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

