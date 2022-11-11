DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DOCU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.54. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $275.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after buying an additional 41,862 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 67,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.