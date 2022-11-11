Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0878 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.64 billion and approximately $1.88 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00360309 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00023487 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003971 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001161 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018327 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
