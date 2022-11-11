Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0878 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.64 billion and approximately $1.88 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00360309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00023487 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001161 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

