Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander started coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

DRPRF stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 1-year low of $80.49 and a 1-year high of $105.85.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

