Dragonchain (DRGN) One Day Volume Hits $15.00 Million

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $15.00 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002779 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.58 or 0.00575390 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,186.76 or 0.29971144 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000303 BTC.
Dragonchain Profile
Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.