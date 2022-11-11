Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cormark cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.59.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$16.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.75 and a 52-week high of C$30.53. The stock has a market cap of C$737.74 million and a PE ratio of 3.68.

Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,212,697.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,687,915 shares in the company, valued at C$140,477,504.01. Insiders bought 245,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,867 over the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.