Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DNB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

