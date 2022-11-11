DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

KSM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. 71,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.