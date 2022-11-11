DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
KSM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. 71,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.84.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
