Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$38.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DND. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

TSE DND opened at C$12.15 on Monday. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$11.63 and a one year high of C$50.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$840.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

