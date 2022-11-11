Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Price Performance

EFBI opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of -0.04. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EAGLE.bank that provides banking products and services. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan products, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and land, construction, multi-family real estate, home equity and other consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

