Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Eagle Financial Bancorp Price Performance
EFBI opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of -0.04. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.
Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile
