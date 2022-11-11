Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.51-$7.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $161.63. 132,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,672. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.67.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,918,000 after buying an additional 247,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,007,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,611,000 after buying an additional 60,797 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 962,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,031,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

