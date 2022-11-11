ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as C$3.46 and last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 308702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.27.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at C$499,862.61. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,549,219 shares in the company, valued at C$55,193,717.60. Insiders purchased a total of 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935 in the last quarter.

ECN Capital Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$782.30 million and a PE ratio of 28.82.

About ECN Capital

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Further Reading

