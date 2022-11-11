ECOMI Price Reaches $0.0012 (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $308.21 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One ECOMI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.58 or 0.00575390 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,186.76 or 0.29971144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI (OMI) is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

