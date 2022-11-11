Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $955-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.01-$1.07 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of ELAN traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. 13,189,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,306. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -56.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,496,000 after acquiring an additional 650,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,328,000 after buying an additional 1,073,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,258,000 after buying an additional 736,733 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

