Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $43.75 million and approximately $87,653.14 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,932,583,415 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

