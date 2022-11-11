Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $23,141,124.90 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17.

On Friday, October 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total value of $1,189,947.56.

On Monday, October 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total transaction of $26,706,685.84.

On Friday, October 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,187 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $1,064,298.65.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17.

Shares of LLY opened at $368.72 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $369.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.22 and its 200-day moving average is $316.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

