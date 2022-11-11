Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 billion-$29.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.85 billion.

NYSE:LLY traded down $16.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.30. 6,636,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,880. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.22 and a 200 day moving average of $316.82. The stock has a market cap of $334.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $346.82.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 587.1% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 55,421 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 83,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 70.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

