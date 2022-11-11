Energi Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000972 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $195,660.57 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00081336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00067681 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001732 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023493 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,353,545 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

