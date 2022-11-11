EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a market weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $142.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average of $120.55. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.