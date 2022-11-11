Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 421 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Broadcom by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $506.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

