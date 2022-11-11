Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,105 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Prologis by 208.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 43.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.90. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

