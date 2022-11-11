Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kinross Gold by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 61,068,468 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $451,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569,586 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,650 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 149.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,660,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after buying an additional 5,783,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

